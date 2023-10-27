Sharad Purnima 2023: When to celebrate? Date, time, rituals, more

Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on October 28 and 29. Know all the details here.

Sharad Purnima is an auspicious day for the followers of the Hindu religion. This day is considered most auspicious to perform religious and spiritual activities. Purnima or full moon that occurs on the month of Ashwina month as per the Hindu calendar is known as Sharad Purnima. This year, Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on October 28.

People offer prayers to the Moon on this auspicious day. The Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagori Purnima. The Sharad Purnima marks the beginning of the winter season. This year Sharad Purnima will coincide with Chandra Grahan or lunar eclipse.

Sharad Purnima 2023: Date and time

Purnima tithi will begin on October 28 at 4:17 am and it will end on October 29 at 1:53 am.

Sharad Purnima 2023: Rituals

Wake up early and take a holy bath.

Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi.

Light a diya and offer sweets to Lord Vishnu.

Offer 'bhog' to god and pray.

