Happy Sharad Purnima 2022: Best wishes, quotes, WhatsApp statuses, Facebook greetings to share on Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumara Purnima or Kojagiri or Kojagori Purnima, is one of the most significant Purnima or Full Moon nights for Hindus and it will be celebrated today, October 09 this year. Sharad Purnima is observed in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

It also marks the harvest festival, signifying the end of the rainy season. According to the Panchang, the Kojagari Puja this year will fall on October 9. The Purnima tithi began at 03.41 am on October 9 and will end at 02.25 pm on October 10. The shubh muhurat for kojagiri is on October 9 from 11:50 pm to 12:30 am.

Happy Sharad Purnima 2022: Best wishes, Quotes, Messages to share on Kojagiri

1. May this day brings happiness to all of you. May Goddess Lakshmi bless with good fortune and happiness!

2. May the blessings of full moon bring into your life eternal peace and happiness.

3. Warm wishes on Sharad Purnima. May the softness of moonshine bring along happiness, health and joy in your life.

4. Happy Sharad Purnima! We wish this auspicious festival brings happiness to all of you.

5. May the brightness and calmness of Sharad Purnima stay with you forever and bless your life with eternal joy and happiness.

6. Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima to you and your family.