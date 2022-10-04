Shape shifting toothbrush: Scientists create Microbots to brush teeth with ease

Photo: Pexels

Like many menial tasks, robots may soon take over the work of brushing your teeth. Scientists from the University of Pennsylvania have created a small robots (called microbots) that they claim can deform to make bristles or floss. These robots can't only remove plaque, but also release antimicrobials to kill the bacteria within the mouth. The event can begin a replacement era of teeth cleaning after successful past experiments like an electric toothbrush.

The university said that the technology has been developed by a multidisciplinary team of engineers. The proof-of-concept findings are published in ACS Nano. It shows that the hands-free system could automate the treatment and removal of bacteria that cause cavities.

According to the research, the building blocks of those microbots are iron oxide nanoparticles that have both catalytic and magnetic activity. The researchers can direct their motion and configure these robots into bristle-like structures employing a field. The scientists have conducted tests on mock furthermore as real teeth, and therefore the results show that these shapes. shifting microbots can take various forms.

In a piece in Penn Today, the university's own magazine, co-author of the study Hyun (Michel) Koo said, "You must brush your teeth, then floss your teeth, then rinse your mouth; it is a manual, multistep process. the massive innovation here is that the robotics system can do all three in an exceedingly single, hands-free, automated way." Researchers further said that the system may be valuable for people who lack sleight to wash their teeth effectively. The customizable nature of the system, consistent with the researchers, makes it gentle enough for clinical use and is in a position to adapt to the unique topographies of a patient's mouth.