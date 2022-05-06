Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022: Know history, significance of the auspicious day

File Photo

Shankaracharya Jayanti is celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Vaishakh. This also marks the fifth day during Shukla Paksha. As per

the Gregorian calendar, the day comes in April or May every year. This year, it is being celebrated today i.e. May 6, 2022. The day is considered to be a religious and sacred festival among Hindus as they celebrate the birth of Adi Shankaracharya, who is known as the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He is also referred to as Jagadguru who taught Vedic knowledge.

Also, READ: Mother's Day 2022: Simple ways to make your mother feel special

Hindus celebrate this auspicious day with pomp and show. They organise havans, pujas and satsangs to worship Lord Shiva.

Significance of Shankaracharya Jayanti

As per common belief, Adi Shankaracharya taught everyone about the belief and philosophy of Advaita Vedanta. He spread teachings about the basic principles of Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita and Brahmasutras.

It is also said that he visited various countries to revive Hinduism and established four monasteries in four corners of India. These include, Kashmir in the north, Sringeri in the south, Puri in the east and Dwarka in the west.

Incarnation of Lord Shiva

Around 2500 years ago, humans witnessed lot of unrest. There were no signs of peace, and they didn’t feel closer to spirituality. At that time, the sages and deities came together to seek help from Lord Shiva. Thereafter, Lord Shiva was born on Earth to awaken the world. He was incarnated in the figure of Adi Shankaracharya in a small Indian village named Kaldi.

In November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the Kedarnath shrine premises.

The 12-feet tall statue weighs 35 tonnes and has been made by Mysore-based sculptors Yogiraj Shilpi and his son from chlorite schist. The speciality of this rock is that it can withstand rain, sunshine and harsh climate.