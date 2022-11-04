Shani Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance, date, puja mahurat, puja vidhi and other details

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2022

According to the Hindu calendar, Pradosh Vrat is observed on Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. The Shani Pradosh vrat will be observed on November 5, tomorrow. Due to being a Saturday, it will be known as Shani Pradosh Vrat. It will be auspicious to worship Lord Shiva along with Shani Dev on the day of the Shani Pradosh fast. Worshiping Lord Shiva on the day of the Shani Pradosh fast brings happiness and prosperity, along with success in every work.

Know the auspicious time of the Shani Pradosh fast, and puja vidhi.

Lunar Eclipse 2022 date, time: Know when and where to watch Chandra Grahan in THESE cities

Shani Pradosh Vrat Shubh Muhurat

Kartik Shukla Trayodashi starts - November 5, at 5:06 pm onwards

Kartik Shukla Trayodashi date ends - November 6, at at 4:28 pm

Pradosh Vrat Puja Muhurta - Novemver 5, from 05.41 pm to 08.17 pm

Shani Pradosh vrat puja vidhi

On the day of the Shani Pradosh fast, wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes after taking bath. After this, take a vow of lord shiva and Shani dev.

Along with offering water to Lord Shiva, offer white sandalwood, Akshat, flowers, garlands, Bel leaves, Dhatura, Shami leaves, etc. Light incense along with lighting a lamp of ghee to offer bhog. After this read Pradosh Vrat Katha. Then chant Shiv Chalisa and Mantra. In the end, along with performing the aarti, apologize for the mistake and omission. After fasting for the whole day, after taking bath again in the evening, worship Shiva duly.

Importance of Pradosh Vrat

According to Skanda Purana, observing Pradosh Vrat brings good health along with wealth benefits to a person. Along with this, by the grace of Lord Shiva, there is progress in every work with success. It is believed that a childless couple must observe this fast. By doing this, Lord Shiva soon fulfills his wish.