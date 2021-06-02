Shane Makan is make difference in human lives through fitness

This passionate fitness expert and online coach earned the IFBB Pro status and excelled under 'Hammer Fitness.'

The kind of world we live in right now, where everything seems too grim and brittle, one thing that has attracted people's attention largely is the importance they need to place on health and fitness for a better future and healthier tomorrow. The ongoing pandemic has helped people learn and value many things that they hardly paid attention to over the years or ignored at their best, but now they have realized how maintaining and building good health, under the expertise and guidance of ace fitness experts and trainers, is all they need to get to their fitter selves. This is when fitness coaches and trainers like Shane Makan enter the picture, who is also a body composition specialist and has earned it big with his astounding transformations of people and for taking Hammer Fitness, a fitness brand, providing the best fitness regimes to people worldwide during these trying times, to the next level as their leading coach.

Who is Shane Makan, you ask? Well, this passionate man proved his expertise in fitness when he got hired by Hammer Fitness as their first coach in 2015 and since then, this talented being has never looked back. Fitness has become his way of life and he wants each and every person in this world to understand the true value and power of getting their fitness game on point to build their immunity, better their strength, mobility and agility, which can help them to stand strong in the face of any health hurdles in life.

To reach more people and turn their fitness goals into a reality, he initiated online coaching, where he makes sure that his clients stick to their program and get the results, they want without falling off. The level of transformations he has so far offered to his clients has also turned him into an ace weight loss expert.

Not just that, Shane Makan even won Inside Fitness Model Search and also went ahead winning at nationals, attaining the coveted IFBB Pro status. He has competed internationally and even earned his IFBB pro card. Today, the ace fitness coach trains all kinds of clients, including single mothers, experienced fitness competitors, amateurs, lifestyle clients and many others. His expertise and knowledge have helped him get featured in top magazines and publications.

Shane Makan looks unstoppable in his quest to turn his client's lives better by providing them with the transformations they need and, most importantly, making them healthier than yesterday. To learn more, follow him on Instagram @shanemkn.

Brand desk content.