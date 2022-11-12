Shampoo your hair correctly to reduce excessive hairfall, here's how

File photo

Although hair loss after the age of 30 is a topic of much discussion, it also affects adolescents and young adults. We hear advice about changing our diets, using the proper products, etc., but did you know that one of the main causes of hair loss is the method you use to shampoo your hair?

With good eating habits and other factors, the way you shampoo your hair needs to be considered too.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Dr Deepali Bhardwaj (Dermatologist) discussed the root reasons for severe hair loss and possible treatments.

She clarified how improper shampooing can result in hair loss.

She advised against using the shower to wash men's hair since the pressure of the water can harm dormant hair. They need to try using a mug or a hand shower instead. She further stated that a light massage is all that is required to stimulate the hair and encourage hair growth.

For women, after gently washing their hair and lightly exfoliating their scalp, she advised them not to dry their hair by laying it front down. She claims that gravity causes more hair to fall out in this way.

Stress is a significant contributor to hair loss, as well. It is critical to stop worrying and start acting. Consuming a variety of meals that are high in nutrition, such as foods high in protein like eggs and legumes. For the human body to benefit the most from vegetables, more need to be consumed in their raw state.

These days, problems with hairfall and premature greying of the hair are both widespread. Teenagers are affected by both and suffer as a result. The causes are urban pollution, smoking, lack of vitamin D deficiency and a lot more.