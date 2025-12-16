Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear clutch; its worth Rs…

Shalini Passi dazzles at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 in a custom gown, carrying a Judith Leiber Polar Bear clutch worth nearly Rs 4,99,000.

A Custom Gown That Set the Tone

For the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, Shalini Passi chose a custom creation by renowned British designer Jenny Packham. The gown featured fluid lines and a soft silhouette that balanced elegance with red-carpet glamour.

Judith Leiber polar bear clutch steals spotlight

While the gown was stunning, it was Shalini Passi’s handbag that truly stole the show. She carried a crystal-embellished Polar Bear clutch from Judith Leiber Couture, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about accessories of the evening. Priced at USD 5,495, the clutch is valued at approximately Rs 4,99,754, making it a luxury statement piece.

A collector’s love for luxury

Judith Leiber is celebrated worldwide for their imaginative designs and exquisite craftsmanship. Many of these clutches are preserved in permanent collections of leading museums.

This is not the first time Shalini has showcased her fondness for Judith Leiber creations. Over the years, she has been spotted with several iconic pieces, including a crystal-embellished Starfish clutch, a Crystal and Pearl Sweetheart Teddy bag, a Camera Click bag and a Pink Flamingo clutch. Each piece highlights her love for statement accessories that tell a story.