FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'

Global Exchanges Push Back on SEC Tokenization Exemption

Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear clutch; its worth Rs…

Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree over heavy bridal wear, SEE pics

Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad? Here's what Telangana Police said

Who is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan teen becomes joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, bought by CSK for Rs 14.20 crore

Laser Hair Removal Technology in India Gets an Upgrade With Skinos Alma Soprano Titanium Special Edition

Meet Preetisheel Singh, India's top makeup artist, styled Ranveer Singh's Hamza look in Dhurandhar, made it different from his Khilji avatar by...

Who is Emily Redwood? Australia’s all-rounder Cameron Green’s girlfriend who is also a...

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as he relaunches 75-year-old brand to mark entry into...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: 'honey masks to hydration'

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take di

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear clutch; its worth Rs…

Shalini Passi dazzles at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 in a custom gown, carrying a Judith Leiber Polar Bear clutch worth nearly Rs 4,99,000.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 06:07 PM IST

Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear clutch; its worth Rs…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Custom Gown That Set the Tone

For the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, Shalini Passi chose a custom creation by renowned British designer Jenny Packham. The gown featured fluid lines and a soft silhouette that balanced elegance with red-carpet glamour.

Judith Leiber polar bear clutch steals spotlight

While the gown was stunning, it was Shalini Passi’s handbag that truly stole the show. She carried a crystal-embellished Polar Bear clutch from Judith Leiber Couture, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about accessories of the evening. Priced at USD 5,495, the clutch is valued at approximately Rs 4,99,754, making it a luxury statement piece.

A collector’s love for luxury

Judith Leiber is celebrated worldwide for their imaginative designs and exquisite craftsmanship. Many of these clutches are preserved in permanent collections of leading museums.

This is not the first time Shalini has showcased her fondness for Judith Leiber creations. Over the years, she has been spotted with several iconic pieces, including a crystal-embellished Starfish clutch, a Crystal and Pearl Sweetheart Teddy bag, a Camera Click bag and a Pink Flamingo clutch. Each piece highlights her love for statement accessories that tell a story.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'
Manju Warrier on ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assaut case
Global Exchanges Push Back on SEC Tokenization Exemption
Global Exchanges Push Back on SEC Tokenization Exemption
Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear clutch; its worth Rs…
Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear cl
Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree over heavy bridal wear, SEE pics
Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree
Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad? Here's what Telangana Police said
Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was from Hyderabad? Police say...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement