Shakira’s gown, called the Lunar Blue Wolf Gown, was a true masterpiece. It featured a sculpted metallic breastplate with a wolf design, representing strength and freedom.

Shakira wowed fans as she kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While her high-energy performance stole the show, her outfit also grabbed attention. The global pop star wore a stunning custom gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, a creation that took over 600 hours to make.

Shakira’s gown, called the Lunar Blue Wolf Gown, was a true masterpiece. It featured a sculpted metallic breastplate with a wolf design, representing strength and freedom. The gown also had a flowing silk organza skirt, shaped like ocean waves, adding a dramatic and elegant touch to her look.

Gaurav Gupta is known for his bold and artistic designs. His team put in hours of detailed work to create this special outfit, using techniques from his Aarohanam SS24 collection, first seen at Paris Couture Week. The metallic breastplate gave Shakira a warrior-like look, making her presence on stage even more powerful.

She kept her look simple yet glamorous. Her long, blonde hair was styled in soft curls, parted in the middle. Her makeup included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, long lashes, and a glowing highlighter. She completed the look with nude lipstick, adding a soft touch to her bold outfit.

The designer shared Shakira’s photos on Instagram, expressing his excitement. He wrote, "@shakira in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture for the opening night of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour." He also described the details of the dress, highlighting the wolf breastplate and sculpted skirt.

With this stunning look, Shakira once again proved that she is not only a music icon but also a fashion trendsetter. The outfit also brought Indian couture into the global spotlight, making it a proud moment for Gaurav Gupta and his team.

Also read: Karan Johar flaunts Rs 18 lakh Hermès Shark bag, pairs it with trendy torn green co-ord set at airport, see pics