Shahid Kapoor catches sunset with Mira Kapoor in beautiful pic, don't miss their giant coffee table

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently living a happy life with his wife Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain in a sea-facing duplex in Worli (Mumbai). Doting parents often share amazing glimpses from their homes on social media. Once again the couple has shared a picture on his social media handle, in which we can see a unique giant coffee table.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's unique 'foot' coffee table

On May 4, 2023, Shahid Kapoor shared a post on his Instagram handle enjoying the beautiful sunset with his wife Mira, In the beautiful picture, we also see a unique white coffee table shaped like a giant foot. The sun is shining all over the place. Sharing it, Shahid wrote, "Some things are written for you and you know you are blessed to have em !."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's luxurious duplex in Worli

According to reports, Shahid and Mira's lavish duplex is a skyscraper in 'Three Sixty West', worth Rs 58 crore. He booked his house in 2018 and got possession in 2019 and finally shifted there in 2022. It has six parking slots, 500 square feet balcony and everything is luxurious. Meera Rajput shared a picture of Goa vacation with daughter Misha and son Jain, the children look very grown up.