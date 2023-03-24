Shahi Paneer to Keema, 6 Indian dishes make it to world’s 50 best curries and stews

Whenever it comes to vegetarian people, Shahi Paneer definitely comes in their favourite dish or list of favourite dishes. And this is accepted not only by the vegetarian people of India but also at the global level. Popular food guide Taste Atlas has released a list of the best-rated stews and curries in the world, with Shahi Paneer in the top 5.

Shahi Paneer in top 5

Let us tell you that Shahi Paneer has got the 5th number in this list of top stews and curries, whereas Keema has been placed at the 10th place. These ratings for the top stews and curries were curated by food professionals from around the world.

Thailand's Phaenang Curry is on top The highest-rated stew is Thailand's Phaenang Curry. After that, Kare of Japan is in second place. China's signature Sichuan hot pot came in third, while the Vietnamese stew came in fourth. At the fifth position is none other than Shahi Paneer. Interestingly, the other top 4 in the list have also got the same rating as Shahi Paneer. Shahi Paneer has got a rating of 4.7.

Minced meat, lentils, pav bhaji are also on the list

Not only this, Keema has been placed in the 10th position with a rating of 4.6. It was followed by Chicken Korma at 16th position with a rating of 4.5, Daal and Goa Vindaloo both with 4.4 ratings and ranked 26th and 31st respectively. Whereas, Pav Bhaji and Dal Tadka stood at 39th and 40th positions. Interestingly, Chicken Tikka Masala is also on the list at number 38, but it is listed as a British curry and not an Indian curry.

Also read: Discover 5 surprising health benefits of acai berrieṣ