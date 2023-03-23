Shaheed Diwas 2023: Why is Martyrs’ Day celebrated 8 times in India? Know dates, significance

Shaheed Diwas 2023: Why is Martyrs’ Day celebrated 8 times in India?

Shaheed Diwas 2023 is being celebrated on March 23 across the country to mark the sacrifices made by Indian freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, who were hanged by the British authorities in the pre-Independence era.

While March 23 is recognized as Martyrs’ Day in India, the day which is actually nationally recognized as Shaheed Diwas is January 30, the day on which Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. It must be noted there are eight days in the entire year to mark several sacrifices made by Indian freedom fighters.

Shaheed Diwas 2023: Dates, significance and history

January 30, which marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, is nationally recognized as Shaheed Diwas. The President, Prime Minister, and Chief of Army Staff lay wreaths on the Raj Ghat memorial to remember Mahatma Gandhi.

February 15 is recognized as Martyrs’ Day in Bihar in memory of 34 demonstrators killed by police in Taranpur in 1932.

March 23 is celebrated as Shaheed Diwas to mark the day Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged to death by the British government during their freedom struggle.

May 19 is recognized as Language Martyrs’ Day in West Bengal to mark the deaths of 11 people killed during the Bengali Language Movement.

October 21 is observed across the country as Police Martyrs' Day to note the day that the CRPF patrol at the Indo-Tibetan Border was ambushed by Chinese forces during the border conflict.

November 17 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to mark the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, who was known as the “Lion of Punjab” and played an important role in the freedom struggle.

November 19 is observed as Martyrs’ Day as it is the birthday of Rani Laxmibai, who was the queen of Jhansi and led an entire army against the British during the early years of the invasion.

November 24 marks the death anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was executed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

READ | Shaheed Diwas 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share with your friends on Bhagat Singh's death anniversay