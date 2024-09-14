Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing sports luxury bracelets, it costs Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Assam: Internet services to be temporarily shut down in state today due to…

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball

Kolkata doctor-rape murder case: CBI arrests ex-RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, cop over alleged...

Stand-up comedian Gauri B says 'women in comedy were rare', talks about her journey from architect to performer

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Assam: Internet services to be temporarily shut down in state today due to…

Assam: Internet services to be temporarily shut down in state today due to…

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 most romantic animals in the world

7 most romantic animals in the world

8 largest flowers in the world

8 largest flowers in the world

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Stand-up comedian Gauri B says 'women in comedy were rare', talks about her journey from architect to performer

Stand-up comedian Gauri B says 'women in comedy were rare', talks about her journey from architect to performer

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing sports luxury bracelets, it costs Rs...

Among the standout pieces was the Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet in 18k white gold, featuring 32 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing sports luxury bracelets, it costs Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW


Shah Rukh Khan, known for his impeccable performances, continues to make waves with his unique fashion choices. At the IIFA 2024 press conference in Mumbai, the superstar stunned fans with his sophisticated yet casual look. While his all-black ensemble grabbed attention, it was his wrist accessories that became the talk of the town.

In a recent Instagram post by DietSabya, SRK was spotted with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, sporting an impressive wrist stack featuring luxury pieces. His accessories included a black taveez, two Cartier bracelets, and a diamond tennis bracelet, offering a blend of tradition and high-end fashion.

Among the standout pieces was the Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet in 18k white gold, featuring 32 brilliant-cut diamonds. The bracelet, priced at a whopping Rs 11,90,000, reflects SRK’s love for minimalist yet luxurious jewelry. Another Cartier piece on his wrist was the Ecrou de Cartier bracelet, also crafted in 18k white gold with screw and bolt-shaped details, priced at Rs 6,95,000.

 

 

In addition to these, Shah Rukh’s wrist stack included a dazzling diamond tennis bracelet and a sleek ring, elevating his overall look for the evening.

For his attire, the actor opted for a laid-back look with a black T-shirt, matching black jeans, and a cap from his luxury lifestyle brand, D'YAVOL, co-owned by his son Aryan Khan. SRK’s fashion-forward choices have once again set trends, proving he’s not just the King of Bollywood but also a style icon.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s sartorial elegance was also highlighted at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, where he donned an all-black suit with his signature long hair, receiving the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Award for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for...

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for...

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's brace helps IND beat PAK 2-1, enter semis unbeaten

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's brace helps IND beat PAK 2-1, enter semis unbeaten

14 including six children killed as 'mysterious fever' grips Gujarat, govt deploys medical teams to affected areas

14 including six children killed as 'mysterious fever' grips Gujarat, govt deploys medical teams to affected areas

Yuvraj Singh picks this India star 'to bat for his life'; it's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh picks this India star 'to bat for his life'; it's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Delhi records year's cleanest air quality as AQI drops to...

Delhi records year's cleanest air quality as AQI drops to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement