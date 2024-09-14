Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing sports luxury bracelets, it costs Rs...

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his impeccable performances, continues to make waves with his unique fashion choices. At the IIFA 2024 press conference in Mumbai, the superstar stunned fans with his sophisticated yet casual look. While his all-black ensemble grabbed attention, it was his wrist accessories that became the talk of the town.

In a recent Instagram post by DietSabya, SRK was spotted with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, sporting an impressive wrist stack featuring luxury pieces. His accessories included a black taveez, two Cartier bracelets, and a diamond tennis bracelet, offering a blend of tradition and high-end fashion.

Among the standout pieces was the Cartier Juste un Clou bracelet in 18k white gold, featuring 32 brilliant-cut diamonds. The bracelet, priced at a whopping Rs 11,90,000, reflects SRK’s love for minimalist yet luxurious jewelry. Another Cartier piece on his wrist was the Ecrou de Cartier bracelet, also crafted in 18k white gold with screw and bolt-shaped details, priced at Rs 6,95,000.

In addition to these, Shah Rukh’s wrist stack included a dazzling diamond tennis bracelet and a sleek ring, elevating his overall look for the evening.

For his attire, the actor opted for a laid-back look with a black T-shirt, matching black jeans, and a cap from his luxury lifestyle brand, D'YAVOL, co-owned by his son Aryan Khan. SRK’s fashion-forward choices have once again set trends, proving he’s not just the King of Bollywood but also a style icon.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s sartorial elegance was also highlighted at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, where he donned an all-black suit with his signature long hair, receiving the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Award for his remarkable contribution to cinema.