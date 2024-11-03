Crafted from an 18-carat gold case and bracelet, paired with an 18-carat white gold bezel, the watch epitomises luxury.

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s beloved superstar, made headlines yet again with his latest appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, not only for his charisma but also for his exquisite choice in accessories. Known for his luxury lifestyle, SRK sported an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch, a piece that only a handful worldwide can lay claim to. Priced at an impressive $499,999 (approximately Rs 4.2 crore), this watch reflects the actor's impeccable taste for the finer things in life.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar isn’t just a watch; it's a symbol of unmatched artistry. Crafted from an 18-carat gold case and bracelet, paired with an 18-carat white gold bezel, the watch epitomises luxury. Its functionality is just as remarkable as its design, with a Perpetual Calendar feature that displays day, date, month, leap year, and even an astronomical moon phase indicator. The watch’s details are protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, designed to withstand the test of time.

Adding to its allure is the fact that this model is part of an exclusive 25-piece limited edition, making it a highly sought-after collectible. Fans caught sight of this remarkable watch during SRK’s interview with Giona A. Nazzaro, the Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival. It wasn’t just an accessory but a statement, reinforcing SRK’s status as a style icon with an appreciation for rare, timeless pieces.

This is not SRK’s first Audemars Piguet. At the IIFA 2024 Awards, he sported another model — the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked, a watch priced around Rs 4.6 crore. Beyond Audemars Piguet, his collection features luxury timepieces from Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer, and Bvlgari, each chosen for its elegance and craftsmanship.