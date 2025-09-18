Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness secrets at 59 revealed: 4 foods that keep him in amazing physique

Discover Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness secrets! Learn how 4 key foods, oats, protein-rich items, fresh fruits & vegetables, and proper hydration, help SRK maintain his energy, stamina, and physique, keeping him in top shape even at age of 59.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 01:52 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness secrets at 59 revealed: 4 foods that keep him in amazing physique
Shah Rukh Khan, often called the “King of Bollywood,” is not just famous for his charm and acting skills but also for his impressive fitness at the age of 59. Despite his busy schedule and long working hours, SRK has managed to stay in shape, thanks in large part to his disciplined diet. While workouts and lifestyle play a crucial role, certain key foods in his daily routine are credited with maintaining his energy, stamina, and overall health.

Oats

Oats are a staple in Shah Rukh Khan’s diet. Rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates, oats provide slow-releasing energy, keeping him active throughout the day. They also help in maintaining heart health and controlling cholesterol levels, making them an ideal breakfast option for sustained fitness.

Protein-rich foods

SRK includes a variety of protein sources such as eggs, chicken, and legumes in his diet. Protein is essential for muscle repair, recovery, and overall strength. For someone who maintains a rigorous workout regimen, protein helps keep the body lean and fit.

Fresh fruits and vegetables

A balanced diet with ample fruits and vegetables ensures that SRK gets essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These not only boost immunity but also improve digestion and maintain skin health, a crucial factor for someone constantly in the limelight.

ALSO READ: The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Kajol cracks up Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, calls Aryan Khan's show...; shares unseen photos from premiere night

Hydration with herbal teas and water

Hydration is another cornerstone of SRK’s fitness. Along with plenty of water, he includes herbal teas that help detoxify the body and aid digestion. Staying hydrated supports metabolism, energy levels, and overall vitality.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness is a result of a combination of exercise, lifestyle discipline, and mindful eating. Incorporating oats, protein-rich foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, and maintaining proper hydration are some of the key factors that contribute to his well-maintained physique. Following his example shows that with the right diet and routine, it’s possible to stay fit, healthy, and energetic at any age.

