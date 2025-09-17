Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: 'I had to pay...'
Shah Rukh Khan’s diet include THESE 3 food items, here’s what ‘King Khan’ eats daily to maintain his muscular physique at 59
SBI Bank Robbery: Rs 20 crore gold, Rs 8 crore cash looted in Karnataka's Vijayapura, search ops underway; 2nd bank heist in 4 months
Bobby Deol reveals why he couldn’t say no to Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'People won’t call him SRK’s son...'
Asia Cup 2025 handshake row: India cancels practice session, press conference as tensions with Pakistan continue to simmer
PM Modi's 75th birthday: BJP celebrates with 'Sewa Pakhwada', 'NaMo Yuva Run', mega drone show; check details of events
Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Mantras, shubh muhurat, rahu kaal, puja vidhi, offerings, more
Delhi BMW crash: Husband of accused Gaganpreet Kaur makes SHOCKING revelation, says, 'cannot explain...'
Tired of fading, shrinking and stretching of clothes? Try THESE genius laundry hacks to make them last longer
Sanjay Kapoor birthday special: 7 must-watch films that showcase his journey in Bollywood, from Prem to Auzaar
LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan stays youthful with a simple diet of sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and dal. This clean, gut-friendly routine boosts overall health.
At 59, Shah Rukh Khan looks fitter and younger, whether dancing on moving trains or delivering powerful dialogues; his energy and charm remain unmatched. Many want to know the secret behind Shah Rukh Khan's fitness, and it is a surprisingly simple diet consisting of three foods.
Despite his hectic schedule, these simple choices help him stay lean, glowing, and energetic. Recently, Dr. Pal Manickam, a health expert, explained on Instagram why Shah Rukh’s food plan works so well.
In a candid moment, the superstar shared that his daily meals usually consist of sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli and from time to time, a little bit of dal.
According to Dr. Pal, just 100 grams of sprouts contain around 2 grams of fibre, which helps cleanse the gut and improve digestion. Sprouts are also nutrient-dense and promote the growth of good bacteria in the intestines.
ALSO READ: LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan's all-grey look from King goes viral, fans compare him with Tom Cruise from…
Protein is vital for muscle repair and maintenance, especially as the body ages. A 100-gram serving of grilled chicken provides up to 30 grams of protein, making it perfect for maintaining lean muscle mass.
Broccoli is rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, and it reduces inflammation and supports healthy skin. Dr. Pal pointed out that eating broccoli regularly can improve gut health, which often shows results in clearer skin and reduced bloating.
While Shah Rukh Khan admits to having dal only 'sometimes, a little bit of dal,' Dr. Pal believes he should eat more of it. Lentils are packed with plant-based protein, fibre, and minerals. A variety of dals can bring balance to the diet and support gut health.
Dr. Pal adds a friendly reminder that portion control matters too. He warns against overeating, 'You can keep your arms open to all foods like Shah Rukh Khan, but not your mouth wide open,' stressing moderation as a crucial factor in staying youthful.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming 'King', which features her daughter Suhana Khan with him for the first time. Recently, King Khan won his first National Award for 'Jawan'.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan dances to celebrate Rani Mukerji's National Award win, says 'Adhoori khwahish...': Watch