LIFESTYLE

Shah Rukh Khan’s diet include THESE 3 food items, here’s what ‘King Khan’ eats daily to maintain his muscular physique at 59

Shah Rukh Khan stays youthful with a simple diet of sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and dal. This clean, gut-friendly routine boosts overall health.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s diet include THESE 3 food items, here’s what ‘King Khan’ eats daily to maintain his muscular physique at 59
At 59, Shah Rukh Khan looks fitter and younger, whether dancing on moving trains or delivering powerful dialogues; his energy and charm remain unmatched. Many want to know the secret behind Shah Rukh Khan's fitness, and it is a surprisingly simple diet consisting of three foods. 

Despite his hectic schedule, these simple choices help him stay lean, glowing, and energetic. Recently, Dr. Pal Manickam, a health expert, explained on Instagram why Shah Rukh’s food plan works so well.

What does Shah Rukh Khan eat?

In a candid moment, the superstar shared that his daily meals usually consist of sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli and from time to time, a little bit of dal.

Why sprouts for gut health

According to Dr. Pal, just 100 grams of sprouts contain around 2 grams of fibre, which helps cleanse the gut and improve digestion. Sprouts are also nutrient-dense and promote the growth of good bacteria in the intestines. 

ALSO READ: LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan's all-grey look from King goes viral, fans compare him with Tom Cruise from…

The power of grilled chicken

Protein is vital for muscle repair and maintenance, especially as the body ages. A 100-gram serving of grilled chicken provides up to 30 grams of protein, making it perfect for maintaining lean muscle mass. 

Broccoli is a superfood

Broccoli is rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, and it reduces inflammation and supports healthy skin. Dr. Pal pointed out that eating broccoli regularly can improve gut health, which often shows results in clearer skin and reduced bloating.

Dal is a staple

While Shah Rukh Khan admits to having dal only 'sometimes, a little bit of dal,' Dr. Pal believes he should eat more of it. Lentils are packed with plant-based protein, fibre, and minerals. A variety of dals can bring balance to the diet and support gut health. 

Portion control is key

Dr. Pal adds a friendly reminder that portion control matters too. He warns against overeating, 'You can keep your arms open to all foods like Shah Rukh Khan, but not your mouth wide open,' stressing moderation as a crucial factor in staying youthful.

On the work front

Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming 'King', which features her daughter Suhana Khan with him for the first time. Recently, King Khan won his first National Award for 'Jawan'.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan dances to celebrate Rani Mukerji's National Award win, says 'Adhoori khwahish...': Watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
