Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in recycled vintage Manish Malhotra saree for pre-Diwali bash

Suhana Khan turned heads at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in a recycled purple saree crafted from vintage borders.

Suhana Khan has become one of the most influential Gen Z fashion icons in Bollywood. Whether she’s walking red carpets or attending any gatherings, her wardrobe choices always make headlines. This Diwali, she once again styled in grace, by embracing mindful luxury with a stunning recycled saree.

Suhana Khan looks

At Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali bash, Suhana turned heads in a regal purple saree that looked traditional. It was crafted from old borders, preserved and repurposed by designer Manish Malhotra himself. The young actress revealed glimpses of her elegant look through a series of photos on Instagram, captioning it beautifully, 'A little vintage, a little recycled in @manishmalhotraworld.'

Who styled Suhana's look?

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who styled her for the evening, shared more details about the ensemble on social media. She explained, 'Suhana’s saree is an ode to mindful luxury.' According to Ami, every border on the drape came from old, hand-embroidered pieces that Manish Malhotra had collected and treasured over the years. These vintage elements, each with its own story, were reimagined into a timeless piece that blended nostalgia with modern craftsmanship.

She accessorised her saree

To complement her purple saree, Suhana kept her accessories minimal yet elegant. She wore delicate diamond-studded earrings and matching rings, paired with a sleek metallic waistband that accentuated her silhouette. Her makeup was kept soft and dewy, with monochrome tones of brown enhancing her natural beauty. Loose curls framed her face, giving her a graceful, old-world charm while maintaining a youthful edge.

So, the next time you’re planning your festive wardrobe, take inspiration from Suhana Khan’s thoughtful style.

