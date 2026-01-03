Shah Rukh Khan rings in 2026 in Dubai, steals spotlight with an ultra-rare Rs 13 crore Rolex

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the New Year in Dubai, wearing a stylish black outfit and an ultra-rare Rs 13 crore Rolex, dazzling fans with his luxury watch and making the celebration unforgettable with fireworks and fashion.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan welcomed the New Year in Dubai, joining the city’s big public celebrations. The events were filled with music, lights and fireworks, and the audience was thrilled to witness SRK taking pleasure in the occasion. The star appeared fashionable in his completely black ensemble that comprised a leather jacket, black pants, shades and a woollen hat. However, his timepiece was the one thing that drew all the focus.

A watch like no other:

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with a Rolex watch that is very rare and expensive. Instantly, fans and experts on the internet recognised it as a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire, a watch that is considered the most exclusive. This model is owned by only a handful of people worldwide and thus is among the rarest watches ever produced.

Luxury and craftsmanship:

The watch is made of white gold and decorated with diamonds and blue sapphires. Its dial is special because it can change colour in different lights. The price of the watch is said to be around Rs 13 crore, which is more than 130 million rupees. This made it one of the most expensive watches that Shah Rukh Khan has ever worn publicly.

Fans react online:

The superstar's luxurious item got the attention of the social media users, and they were simply amazed. His style was commended by many, and the watch was even referred to as his success symbol. A few others were inquisitive regarding the rarity and value of the Rolex. Fashion specialists opine that watches of this kind are typically in possession of big-name, rich collectors, and the appearance of one on a celebrity is quite rare.

A glamorous celebration:

Shah Rukh Khan has forever been a celebrity whose fashion tour has eaten up his whole luxury-watch collection. He definitely had the finest outfits and glossing up gear in Dubai, the city of swanky parties, to ring in 2026. Different people were mentioning his Rolex, and his online fans were only too glad to see him. Shah Rukh Khan turned this New Year celebration into a memorable one. Fireworks were just one of the things, but there was also a timepiece that a very small number of individuals in the world would be able to own.