Shah Rukh Khan replies to fan who asks D'YAVOL X to sell cheaper jackets, says 'mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Aryan Khan's luxury street fashion brand, says 'he didn't get it sasta either'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan responded to the price of his son Aryan Khan's apparel line, D'YAVOL X, for the first time. A fan recently criticised the high-end brand's pricing, prompting the actor to conduct a "ask me anything" session on Twitter. People had complained that the company's prices were "ridiculously expensive" when the brand had just launched.

"Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do," a fan wrote to Shah Rukh. (Can you lower the price to between $1000 and $2,000?) Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega. I'll have to liquidate my home in order to pay for it. Shah Rukh promised to take action in response, and he did.

Yeh D'Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe...kuch karta hoon, he said.

Aryan Khan introduced his clothing line last month. In the first commercial for the company, Shah Rukh served as his muse, making it his directorial debut as well.

In an interview with Harper Bazaar, Aryan talked about working with his superstar father and said, "Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn.”

Fans were still anticipating the release because Aryan and Shah Rukh had been actively promoting it for days, however some users on social media expressed dissatisfaction with the price. A white T-shirt with a printed design cost 24,400, claims the Instagram fashion account Diet Sabya. On Aryan's website, a black hoodie cost $45,500, but a jacket cost almost $2 lakhs.

The oldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aryan announced the launch of his next apparel brand when he made his business debut the previous year. He first introduced his spirit brand in India before this.

As a writer and director, he is now at work on his first feature, thus he will also be making his cinematic debut. His parents' production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, will support the endeavour.