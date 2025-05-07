A coincidence has caught the hawk eyes of the internet. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra recreated their film promotion looks at Met Gala 2025. One netizen said, "the way they are matching it like this is so funny."

The annual Met Gala started off with the celebrities going all out serving looks at the biggest fashion night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme for the Met was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.' For the first time since 2003, this year's theme focused exclusively on menswear, posing a challenge for the fashion designers. The men and the ladies opted for the wide shouldered suits and pantsuits to fit right with the theme.

The Met Gala was graced by Bollywood celebrities, from 'to-be mom' Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, King Khan Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra. While many celebrities are being trolled, some are getting praise from the Internet. However, a coincidence has caught the hawk eyes of the internet. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra 'unknowingly' recreated their 2006 film 'Don' promotions at the Met.

Comparing Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's looks

Let's compare their looks at Met Gala to what they wore many years back at thie Don promotions. Shah Rukh Khan adorned a custom Sabyasachi black suit with tons of gold accessories, adding a walking cane with the 'K' pendant to complete his look. Ironically, for the promotions in 2006, he was wearing a all black suit with shades serving the 'don' vibes.

Priyanka Chopra has been a regular to the Met Gala nights. For her fifth appearance, she opted for a tailored polka dot suit,luxury Bvlgari jewellery and high fashion hat, this year. Priyanka Chopra too wore a polka dot dress way back in 2006 during don promotions.

Internet Reacts

The Internet went into a frenzy, with people delighted with this coincidence. One netizen said, "The way they are matching it like this is so funny."

Another commented, "Don and Roma take over the Met Gala.”

One even said, 'this was alraedy planned."

Many fans expected their reunion as they shared the same blue carpet at the Met, calling for 'taking a selfie together, and breaking the internet.' However, both of them walked the Met Gala separately.