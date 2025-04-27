The actor’s stylish airport appearance comes just ahead of his busy schedule.

Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish return to Mumbai on Sunday, and the paparazzi were quick to capture his effortless airport look. The superstar looked uber cool as he flashed his signature smile while exiting the airport and greeting his team with a warm handshake.

Ditching his usual hoodie-heavy looks, Shah Rukh kept it easy and breezy this time. He wore a simple white t-shirt layered with an unzipped blue hoodie jacket, the sleeves casually rolled up for a relaxed vibe. Paired with loose-fit blue cargo pants, the outfit struck the perfect balance between comfort and style.

SRK elevated his look with some classic accessories, a sleek pair of black sunglasses, a stylish crossbody bag, a statement watch, and clean white sneakers. His well-groomed beard, neatly styled hair, and undeniable charm made the whole look even more impactful.

The actor’s stylish airport appearance comes just ahead of his busy schedule. Shah Rukh Khan is set to begin shooting for his much-awaited action-thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand, in June 2025. He also has other exciting projects lined up, including Tiger vs Pathaan, an adventure film with Amar Kaushik, and possible collaborations with Raj & DK and Farah Khan.

Also read: Deepika Padukone swears by HIFU treatment for radiant skin: Here's everything you need to know