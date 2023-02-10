Shah Rukh Khan flaunts blue Audemars Piguet watch, you can buy an aero plane for its price; netizens stunned

Screen grab from a video

Although Shah Rukh Khan has always inspired us in many ways, this time for his unmatched sense of styling. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone recently collaborated on a skincare video for her brand. The Pathaan star was seen sporting a stylish blue wristwatch with a white t-shirt. The watch is now known to be worth more than many people's lifetime wages.

According to Diet Sabya, SRK reportedly wore an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Blue Ceramic wristwatch. As per the screenshot posted by Diet Sabya, the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch is worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore. Yes! you read it right.

Shah Rukh Khan's house 'Mannat' with a view of the sea, is still his most valued asset. It is enormously valuable at Rs 200 crore. He also owns a lavish residence in Delhi. Shah Rukh also owns an Audi, a BMW 7 series, a BMW 6 series, and other cars.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film registered the highest opening ever by a Hindi film and has since then earned over Rs 800 crore worldwide.

Following that, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the June release of the comedy-thriller Jawan, which will mark Tamil filmmaker Atlee's Bollywood debut. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and other notable actors, Nayanthara plays a key role in the movie. In addition, SRK will appear in the Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki. Taapsee Pannu will also appear in the starring role, making this SRK and Hirani's first joint project.

