Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan birthday:10 inspiring quotes by King Khan that will change your life

On Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday, we have come up with his most iconic and motivating quotes which will inspire you to become better in life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 06:00 AM IST

Credit: SRK/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, made his way into the film industry without a godfather and in a career spanning nearly three decades, he has proved to be the true King Khan of B-town. He started his journey as a theater artist and after that, there was no looking back. 

Over the years, he has proved himself as the true king of Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan is not only hardworking but also one of the most inspiring people in the world. Many people just want to listen to his witty replies and motivational speeches. On his 56th birthday, we have come up with his iconic and inspiring quotes.

Inspiring and motivating quotes of Shah Rukh Khan:

1. “Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich.”– Shah Rukh Khan

2. “My biggest achievement is that I can make people smile just by my presence.”– Shah Rukh Khan

3. “There is only one religion in the world – hard work.”– Shah Rukh Khan

4. “It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world.”– Shah Rukh Khan

5. “Money is a good thing to run after. It is very important to be financially stable but you have to keep your wrongs and rights in mind. Don’t shy away from earning but without selling your soul.”– Shah Rukh Khan

6. “There is no such thing as normal. Normal is just another word for lifeless.”– Shah Rukh Khan

7. “There might come a time when you feel lonely. That is when your creativity will be like your best friend.”– Shah Rukh Khan

8. “Success is not a good teacher. Failure makes you humble.”– Shah Rukh Khan

9. “A moment will come when there isn’t anything that’s going right. But don’t panic. With a little embarrassment, you will survive it. All you have to do is make a move and move on a bit.”– Shah Rukh Khan

10. “Whatever it is that pulling you back, is not going away unless you stand up and start forging your path in the opposite direction. Stop whining and start moving.”- Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is not only famous in India but also in the outside world. On Badshah's 56th birthday, there is a social media buzz all around about his upcoming film Pathaan. Fans and critics are assuming that the trailer of the movie Pathaan may come out tomorrow. Fans are showing their excitement level on Twitter as they can't wait to see king khan on the big screen. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

