Shadi Junction suggests 5 ways to convince your child to get married

Create an emotional situation

Tell your children how deeply you desire to be a part of their wedding day and how much you would want to see them happy. However, as you grow older you might feel the fear of missing out. Talking with them and telling them your feelings will definitely help.

Understand their concerns and try to debunk them

Try to understand the reasons behind their unwillingness to get married. Maybe they have some fears, insecurities, or concerns. As a parent, you can have a heart-to-heart conversation with your children and try to debunk their issues.

Tell them about all the successful marriages

Telling your children stories about successful marriages will definitely create a positive image in their minds. It will help them to see the bright side of marriages.

Get to know your child's love life

Ask your children about their love life. Ask them if they are seeing someone and if they want to get married to them. Sometimes children fear that parents will disapprove of their partners. Having a conversation with them and telling them that you are okay with their partner will motivate them to take the next step.

Try to get your children to a middle ground

If you and your child do not agree on something then you should try to find a middle ground. Try taking an initiative and finding a common point on which both children and parents agree on.

For example, if you want your child to get married in the next 2 years whereas your child wants 5 years before getting married then you both can agree on an age which is feasible to both of you.

