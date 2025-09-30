Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shaan Turns 53: Top 5 award-winning songs that celebrate his musical journey

On Shaan’s 53rd birthday, we celebrate his award-winning songs, which showcase his soulful voice and enduring contribution to Indian music.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Shaan Turns 53: Top 5 award-winning songs that celebrate his musical journey
Singer Shaan, born Shantanu Mukherjee, is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, September 30. Known for his soothing tone, versatile singing style, and ability to sing across genres, Shaan has left an everlasting impact on the Indian music industry.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Shaan has recorded songs in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and more. He is admired for effortlessly switching between pop, romantic and soulful playback numbers. Beyond his popularity, Shaan is also among the highest-paid singers in India.

As the singer celebrates his special day, let us take a look back at some of his most iconic award-winning songs that have earned him millions of fans worldwide.

Suno Na (Jhankaar Beats, 2004)

The romantic song Suno Na from Juhi Chawla’s film Jhankaar Beats is one of Shaan’s earliest award-winning numbers. The song earned him the Best Playback Singer, Male award at the Zee Cine Awards in 2004, cementing his place as one of the industry’s finest singers.

Chand Sifarish (Fanaa, 2006)

Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, was released in 2006. Chand Sifarish was one of the best songs that stood out immediately. Shaan’s melodious track brought him a series of awards in 2007.

Jab Se Tere Naina (Saawariya, 2007)

Sung for Ranbir Kapoor’s debut film Saawariya, Jab Se Tere Naina became an instant chartbuster. Shaan’s smooth voice perfectly captured the innocence and romance of the film’s lead character. The song’s success brought him several milestones in 2008.

ALSO READ: Shaan makes shocking statement on singing reality shows, expresses disappointment on 'flawed system': 'Singing Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam's songs, and..'

Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh (3 Idiots, 2009)

Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh from 3 Idiots was a heartfelt song that turned into the number one anthem of nostalgia, reminding listeners of carefree college days and unbreakable bonds. 

Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om (Om Shanti Om, 2007)

Shaan showcased his versatility with Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Om Shanti Om. This powerful track was dynamic, and his passionate vocals stood out, earning him the Best Song Award at the 2008 Annual Central European Bollywood Awards.

ALSO READ: Shaan reveals how he managed to escape with his family after fire broke out in his building: 'We were asleep when...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
