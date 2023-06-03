Sex as sport! Championship to start from next week with categories like seduction, stamina, more; audience to judge | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The "sex" is still considered taboo in many areas of the world, but not in Sweden, which is getting ready to stage the first-ever "sex championship" after recognising sex as a sport. The report further indicates that on June 8, 2023, Sweden will be holding the European Sex Championships, which will last for several weeks and feature six hours of competition each day.

What are the different competition categories?

Regarding the competitors, there are now 20 applicants for the Championship from various nations. Three juries and audience voting will be used to choose the winners. Participants can receive between 5 and 10 points for each competition. Seduction, oral sex, penetration, attractiveness, body massages, discovering sexual zones, posture adjustments, creative use of positions, number of orgasms, and stamina are among the 16 categories in which the competitors will participate.

The European Sex Championship welcomes contestants of any gender and sexual preference since it supports diversity. The promoters have stressed the potential strategic value of sexual orientation during this sport, which they hope to eventually be embraced by other European nations.

Audience to judge the competition

The competition's winners will be decided by a group of judges, but there's a twist: spectators at these competitions will also have an influence on the outcome. A couple's communication abilities, their degree of endurance, their chemistry, and their sex education will all be taken into account by the judges and the public.

Participants should be familiar with all of the laws and sexual arts that are discussed in the Kamasutra. The more clearly these competitors can illustrate the Kamasutra's guidelines in the sexual act they are required to perform, the more points they will receive.