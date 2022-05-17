7 ways to protect your child from heatwave

(Image Source: IANS)

North and some parts of Central India are reeling under severe heatwave with temperatures touching the 49 degrees mark in many places. In such a situation it becomes imperative that we protect ourselves, especially children against the heatwave.

Extreme temperatures can lead to a variety of health issues including dehydration, heat stroke and fatigue. In view of the heatwave, many states have announced early summer vacations in schools. However, in places where summer vacations are yet to commence, special precautions need to be taken.

Encourage children to drink water regularly and do not allow them to go out in the sun during peak hours. This is one of the most important step to save them from heat stroke. National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory for parents and schools to protect children from the heatwave.

Guidelines suggested by NDMA

1. School children should always carry a bottle of water with them to school.

2. Children should drink lemon water/ buttermilk/ coconut water/ fresh fruit juice regularly.

3. When going out, children should wear light coloured, lightweight, loose cotton clothes.

4. Cover their heads when children are out in the sun with a cap and an umbrella.

5. Avoid junk food during summer. Go for fresh fruits, salads and home-cooked meals.

6. Stay out of direct sunlight, especially during peak hours from 12 pm-4 pm. Play outdoors.

7. Take child to a doctor if he/she complains of dizziness, nausea, constant headache, chest pain and breathing problems.