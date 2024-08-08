Twitter
'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

This company becomes fastest carmaker in India to achieve 1 million sales, not Suzuki, Tata, it is...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

What is the Court of Arbitration for Sport and why is it important in Vinesh Phogat's case?

What is the Court of Arbitration for Sport and why is it important in Vinesh Phogat's case?

Lifestyle

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details

The young generation often counts on a complicated and long skincare regime. However, by making some changes in your diet, you can achieve radiant and youthful skin.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 06:38 PM IST

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
Everyone wants to look young and attractive. Especially, the young generation often counts on long and complicated skincare regimes to keep their skin glowing and youthful. Some people even go for surgeries to get the 'glow'. 

However, here is a list of a few 'superfoods' that not only keeps your body healthy but provides you beautiful and glowing skin. 

1. Chia seeds

It is not hyperbolic to say that Chia seeds have taken the health industry by storm. Chia seeds are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids which help tackle fine lines and prevents premature aging. These are also known to reduce inflammation and protect the skin from harmful rays of the sun. 

2. Dark Chocolate 

Dark chocolates are the most 'delicious' way to take care of your skin. It contains anti-oxidants that improve blood flow to the skin. Moreover, it shields the skin against UV damage. It is also known to aid skin hydration. 

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain a substance called Lycopene which helps boost collagen strength, giving the radiance to the skin as well as fighting off the UV rays. You can either consume tomatoes as salad or make mouthwatering tomato 'Bhajis'. 

4. Blueberries 

Another tasty way to do your skincare! Blueberries are rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C and anthocyanins, which not only protect the skin from oxidative stress but promote a radiant and youthful glow.

5. Fish

If you are fond of consuming non-vegetarian food, here's a good news for you! Fish are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids which fights off fine lines and wrinkles. Especially fatty fish such as Salmon, Tuna and Mackerel are great for skin health.

6. Turmeric Powder

Found in every Indian household, turmeric has uncountable benefits. Not only is it good for your overall health, but it works wonders for your skin as well. Rich in anti-oxidants, turmeric helps reduce inflammation. It adds to the radiance of the skin. Moreover, turmeric consists of ‘curcumin’ which is a compound that can fight off UV rays. 

7. Leafy vegetables 

Leafy vegetables including spinach, Kale, Swiss Chard, etc, are rich in multiple vitamins which are essential for a beautiful and healthy skin. They contain necessary vitamins and minerals which help fight dullness of the skin. 

