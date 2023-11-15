Headlines

Lifestyle

Stay healthy with these top 10 fitness gears available on Amazon

Regular exercise is essential for overall health. But with our busy schedules we find it very challenging to go to the gym. With all these equipment you can find it easier by monitoring your fitness chart.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Regular exercise is essential for overall health. However, due to our busy schedules, we find it very challenging to go to the gym. With all these gears you can easily find it by monitoring your fitness regime. Be it cycling, jogging, or running, you will find it very easy.

PowerMax Fitness Treadmill

The PowerMax Fitness Treadmill is a top-tier addition to your home fitness arsenal. Equipped with a 2.0 HP DC motor that guarantees powerful and consistent performance for users at all fitness levels. Whether you are running or jogging, it will bring comfort to your home.

Lifelong Fitness Bike

The Lifelong Fitness bike is a game changer for those workout at home. The 6kg flywheel is designed to maintain momentum smoothly giving you cardio. Its LCD monitor helps you to keep track of speed, distance, time, and heart rate. 

Yoga mat with Dumbbell

The Amazon Basics Yoga mat in black color, a perfect black companion. It is easy to clean and also last long. This mat is not only made for yoga you can also do some exercises.  

