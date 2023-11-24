Headlines

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

Viral video: DU college girl sets stage on fire with an impressive dance to 'Chokra Jawaan'

Ritesh Mavani unveils exciting lineup: Bollywood star Dev Negi joins melodic journey

Lifestyle

Serve in style with premium dinner plate sets on Amazon

Make your every meal special with the best selection of dinner plate sets available on Amazon and elevate your dining experience.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Dinner plate sets are a fantastic addition to any dining experience. Not only do they add a touch of elegance to your table, but they also make your meals feel more special and with the variety of designs and colours available on Amazon you can find the perfect set to match your style and preferences. Whether it's for everyday use or for hosting special occasions, having a beautiful dinner plate set just makes everything more enjoyable. So go ahead and treat yourself to a set that catches your eye. 

Earthism Eco-Friendly Bamboo Fibre Dinner Plates At Rs 949

  • They're completely safe with no chemicals, toxins, or BPA, they're FDA approved and made of 100% food-grade, biodegradable, and eco-friendly bamboo fibre
  • Not only are they sustainable, but they're also lightweight, durable, and break-resistant
  • Just keep in mind that they're not suitable for the microwave or oven, the package includes 4 dinner plates measuring 11" / 28 cm.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Majestico Melamine Dinner Plate Set At Rs 849

  • These dinner plates are made from 100% premium food-grade melamine
  • The set includes 6 pieces of 11-inch plates, which are perfect for a family of 3 or 4 or for serving additional guests
  • The large size makes them ideal for serving a full-course meal with roti, rice, dal, sabzi, salad, and more
  • With a diameter of 28 cm and weighing 280gm, these plates are both freezer safe and dishwasher safe. 

KONVIO Melamine Dinner Full Size Plates Set of 6 At Rs 999

  • These plates are made from high-grade unbreakable melamine, ensuring durability and long-lasting designs
  • They are non-toxic and hygienic, providing a safe dining experience and the texture and design of these dinner plates are exactly as shown in the image, featuring a unique and cool combination of colours
  • This adds an elegant touch to your dining table and leaves a lasting impression on your guests
  • Made from 100% premium food-grade melamine, these large plates are perfect for serving a full-course meal with roti, rice, dal, sabzi, salad, and more.

Niyara Stoneware Handmade Ceramic Stylish Full Size Dinner Plates At Rs 999

  • The plates have a diameter of 10 inches and come in a beautiful blue colour with a Mughal-style design
  • They are made of ceramic, which adds a touch of elegance to any occasion
  • Whether it's for everyday use at home, a birthday party, an anniversary, or any other special occasion, these plates are perfect. 

