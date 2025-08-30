Add DNA as a Preferred Source
September festivals calendar 2025: Pitru Paksha, Sharadiya Navratri to Durga Ashtami; check out complete list

September Festivals 2025: Check out the complete list of festivals falling in September.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 09:27 PM IST

September festivals calendar 2025: Pitru Paksha, Sharadiya Navratri to Durga Ashtami; check out complete list
September Festivals 2025: September holds great spiritual significance for Hindus, as several major festivals and fasts are observed during this month. From Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi to the start of Sharadiya Navratri, the month is filled with devotion and celebration. Here’s a look at the important festivals and fasts falling in September this year.

Check out the complete list of festivals here:

September 3 – Agastya Arghya and Parshva Ekadashi

September 4 – Vaman Jayanti, Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti and Kalki Dwadashi

September 5 – Onam, Teachers’ Day and Shukra Pradosh Vrat

September 6 – Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi

September 7 – Purnima Shradh and Chandra Grahan (Total Lunar Eclipse)

September 8 to September 21 – Pitru Paksha (starts from September 8)

September 14 – Jivitaputrika Vrat and Ashtami Rohini

September 15 – Engineers Day and Visvesvaraya Jayanti

September 17 – Vishwakarma Puja and Indira Ekadashi

September 19 – Masik Shivaratri and Kaliyug Parva observance

September 21 – Sarvapitre Amavasya

September 22 – Sharadiya Navratri and Ghatasthapana (also marks autumnal equinox and solar eclipse)

September 30 – Durga Ashtami and Sandhi Puja

