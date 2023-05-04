Semen Facials: Does bizarre sperm facial really give you glowing skin? Know how viral beauty trend works

What are semen facials (Representational image)

There are many bizarre beauty trends on social media that are followed by millionaires and Hollywood celebrities, which are either too expensive or too off-beat for the common folk to follow. Another such trend has now emerged, which is semen facials.

Yes, you heard that right! Many Hollywood actresses, such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Stella McCartney, have opened up about getting sperm facials or semen facials, which has kept their skin glowing and tight, reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

Semen facials are being used as a secret weapon against aging, and result in fresh and glowing skin, revealed Gwyneth Paltrow’s facialist in an article published in the Daily Mail. She said that celebrities are now applying sperm to their face to reduce wrinkles and acne.

The celebrity beautician wrote in the Daily Mail, “Sexual intercourse helps the stress hormone but also helps to balance the hormones and improve collagen production. But you can go one step further with a sperm mask. Yes, you heard right!”

What is semen facial? How does it work?

While semen facial can leave many people disgusted by the viral trend, here is all you need to know about how it’s done and why it works. Many celebrities have said that sperm facial can reduce aging and acne, and give them fresh and dewy skin.

In this facial, fresh semen is rubbed on the face for 30 minutes to integrate it into the skin and increase blood flow to the face. It is then kept on the face as a mask for 20 minutes before it is cleaned off. The face is wiped off and serum is applied to lock in the nutrients.

The reason why semen facials reportedly work is because of an antioxidant named spermine found in sperm, which keeps the skin fresh. The high protein content of the semen is also said to benefit the skin.

However, semen facial should only be performed by professionals after the advice of doctors as if not down properly, it can lead to skin infections and increase the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.