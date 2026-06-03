Seeing, knowing, becoming: How environments shape communication and identity

Communication and identity are not shaped solely from within but are deeply influenced by what people repeatedly see, hear and experience. Rooted in ancient philosophical thought, this idea gains urgency in today's media-saturated world, where constant exposure subtly shapes perception, reasoning.

Communication is often treated as an act of expression. Identity is framed as something internal, stable, and self-derived. Yet both are far more contingent than we acknowledge. They are shaped, continuously and often unconsciously, by what individuals are exposed to, what they repeatedly encounter, and what they come to accept as normal within their environment. What we see and interact with does not merely inform what we know; it structures how we think, how we speak, and eventually, who we become. This proposition has been philosophically recognised in ancient literature, so it is not a novel view nor is it culturally specific but it gains prominence because the contemporary media environment has intensified it.

The question, therefore, is not whether environments influence thought and expression but how deeply this influence runs, and what it means in a context where exposure is constant, curated, and often unexamined. The classical Indian philosophical tradition offers a precise way to think about this relationship. The Nyaya Sutra, a foundational text on logic and epistemology, identifies perception (pratyaksha) as the primary means of valid knowledge. Knowledge begins with contact between the senses and the external world. What is seen, heard, and experienced becomes the basis upon which inference, judgment, and reasoning are constructed.

The sequence is clear: stimulus precedes cognition; cognition informs articulation. The Yoga Sutra extends this insight into the domain of mental formation, where it defines the mind as constituted by vrittis, or fluctuations, (‘yogahchittavrittinirodhah’ Yoga Sutra 1.2 and that these fluctuations arise from impressions formed through sensory engagement and experience. Over time, repeated exposure leaves deeper imprints (samskaras), which shape tendencies, preferences, and patterns of response. Identity, in this sense, is neither fixed nor self-originating. It is accumulated.

So, the core idea that these frameworks offer is the ways in which external environments shape internal states. They elucidate that what one repeatedly encounters becomes what one recognises, what one recognises becomes what one considers valid, and what one considers valid becomes what one expresses. Communication, therefore, is not simply the outward projection of thought; it is the outcome of a layered process in which the external world plays a formative role.This has direct relevance in contemporary contexts. Individuals today operate within environments that are dense with stimuli: digital platforms, social media feeds, algorithmically curated content, and constant streams of information.

These environments are not neutral. They privilege certain forms of expression, amplify particular kinds of language, and normalise specific ways of framing the world. Over time, repeated exposure to these patterns shapes both how individuals communicate and how they understand themselves. Consider the increasing standardisation of language across platforms. Words, phrases, and expressions circulate rapidly, acquiring shared meaning and signalling belonging. What begins as description often becomes identity. Terms that once denoted preference or activity now function as markers of self-definition.

This shift is not incidental. It reflects the influence of repeated exposure to particular linguistic patterns, which over time come to feel natural, expected, and even necessary for participation.

The same process is visible in the formation of opinions and positions. Exposure to a narrow range of perspectives can create the impression of consensus, while constant engagement with specific narratives can shape what individuals consider credible or legitimate. The Nyaya emphasis on perception as the starting point of knowledge suggests that when the range of what is perceived narrows, the range of what can be reasoned also contracts. Thought follows exposure.

The Yoga Sutra’s emphasis on impressions adds another layer to this analysis. Repetition deepens impact. A single exposure may inform but sustained exposure forms. Over time, patterns of interaction leave cognitive and emotional residues that influence behaviour. Preferences begin to feel intrinsic, even when they are the result of accumulated exposure. Identity appears stable, even when it is continuously being shaped.

This raises an important question for institutions, particularly those involved in education and communication. If thought and expression are shaped by environments, then the design of those environments becomes critical. What is made visible, what is emphasised, and what is repeated will influence not only what individuals know, but how they think and how they articulate that thinking.Higher education institutions, for instance, often focus on content delivery and skill development.

Less attention is paid to the communicative environment within which learning takes place. Yet if exposure shapes cognition, then the quality of discourse, the diversity of perspectives, and the nature of engagement become central to the educational process. The same holds for media and public communication. The increasing compression of information into short, easily consumable formats may improve accessibility, but it also risks reducing complexity. When exposure is limited to simplified representations, the capacity for nuanced thought can diminish. Communication becomes efficient, but not necessarily substantive.

The challenge, therefore, is not to eliminate influence but to become aware of it. To recognise that what is seen repeatedly will shape what is thought, and what is thought will shape what is said. In a context where environments are increasingly mediated and curated, this awareness becomes essential.Communication and identity do not emerge in isolation. They are formed at the intersection of exposure, interpretation, and repetition. The question is not whether we are influenced by what surrounds us. It is whether we are attentive to how that influence operates, and deliberate in shaping the environments that, in turn, shape us.