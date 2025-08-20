Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Secrets behind Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's perfect abs uncovered, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide

Want abs like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt? Celebrity Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala reveals her secret: 5 simple Pilates moves that require no equipment. With 12 reps and 3 sets each, these core-strengthening exercises can be done at home for toned, killer abs.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 03:36 PM IST

Yasmin Karachiwala, the renowned celebrity Pilates trainer to stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, often shares fitness tips and healthy living advice on social media. On August 19, she revealed her secret to achieving strong, toned abs in a post.

Yasmin Karachiwala’s Secret to Killer Abs

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a video revealing 5 Pilates exercises to help you achieve strong, toned abs. Captioning it with, “No shortcuts, just core work. 5 Pilates moves = endless burn for killer abs,” Yasmin highlighted the importance of consistency over quick fixes.

She recommended performing each of the 5 exercises for 12 repetitions and 3 sets. The best part? These moves require no fancy equipment, just comfortable workout clothes and a yoga mat. You can easily practice them at home, making them perfect for anyone looking to build core strength without going to the gym.

Here are the 5 Pilates exercises she suggested in the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Single leg stretch

Lie on your back with your legs lifted and torso slightly raised. One by one, draw each knee toward your chest, holding the knee with one hand and the ankle with the other, while keeping the opposite leg extended.

Double leg stretch

Lift your legs and torso off the floor, bringing your knees toward your chest as you extend your arms forward to touch your ankles. Then, move your arms behind your head while straightening your legs for a full stretch. Repeat this motion to complete the exercise.

Single straight leg stretch

Lift your upper body and perform alternating leg raises, bringing one leg toward your head while supporting it with your hands under the calf, as the other leg extends down toward the floor.

Double straight leg stretch

Keep your torso lifted and place both palms behind your head. Perform straight leg raises without bending your knees. As you lift, point your toes upward, then slowly lower your legs back down in a controlled and relaxed motion.

Crisscross

Lie on your back with your upper body slightly lifted off the floor. Place your hands behind your head and extend both legs. As you bend one knee toward your chest, twist your torso so the opposite elbow moves toward it. Keep the motion controlled and alternate sides.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
