Seasonal flu: 6 Prevention strategies from avoid H3N2 flu

Seasonal flu: 5 Prevention strategies from avoid H3N2 flu

It has been said in the notice of the Indian Medical Association that air pollution can be a major reason for these viruses. In such a situation, it is advised not to prescribe antibiotics in case of seasonal fever, cold or cough. It has been said by IMA that fever goes in both the three. But the cough persists for three weeks. This happens in people above 50 years and below 15 years.

Amid rising cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified Influenza A subtype H3N2 as the leading cause of rising respiratory illness in India.

When to get tested

If you have high fever, which is not going away. There is a complaint of pain in the body and also there is a problem of cough. So you must meet the doctor and get yourself examined.

Seasonal flu prevention: