Seasonal flu: 6 Prevention strategies from avoid H3N2 flu

The IMA said that there has been a sudden increase in the number of patients with symptoms of cough, nausea, vomiInfection usually lasts for about 5 to 7 days. The fever subsides at the end of three days, but the cough may persist for ting, sore throat, fever, body aches and diarrhea in some cases.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

It has been said in the notice of the Indian Medical Association that air pollution can be a major reason for these viruses. In such a situation, it is advised not to prescribe antibiotics in case of seasonal fever, cold or cough. It has been said by IMA that fever goes in both the three. But the cough persists for three weeks. This happens in people above 50 years and below 15 years.

Amid rising cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified Influenza A subtype H3N2 as the leading cause of rising respiratory illness in India.

When to get tested

If you have high fever, which is not going away. There is a complaint of pain in the body and also there is a problem of cough. So you must meet the doctor and get yourself examined.

Seasonal flu prevention:

  1. Eat healthily and do some sort of physical activity.
  2. Get the flu vaccine every year for prevention. If possible, get vaccinated by the end of October.
  3. Keep your hands clean. Wash your hands especially before eating, after using the toilet, and before touching your face, mouth and nose.
  4. If possible, avoid going to crowded places during this season. There is a possibility of flu spreading easily here.
  5. Keep your distance from sick people.
  6. If you have the flu, stay home for 24 hours after your fever goes down to prevent spreading the infection to others. Remember to cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing.
