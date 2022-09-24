What’s the nerve condition that Mike Tyson is suffering from? All you need to know about Sciatica

Mike Tyson/Instagram picture

Former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, has revealed that he is suffering from sciatica. Sciatica is a nerve-impacting ailment that causes pain in the lower back and leg. “I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk. Thank god, it’s the only health problem I have,” Mike Tyson told Newsmax TV in a recent interaction.

Sciatica is a type of nerve pain that develops when the sciatic nerve in the lower back/buttock (hip) region is injured or irritated. A hernia or slipped disc that puts pressure on the nerve root is the most frequent cause. With patience and self-care remedies, the majority of patients with sciatica recover on their own.

Bone spurs, an outgrowth of bone in the spinal area, are among the often occurring causes of the condition. Age, obesity, occupation, or prolonged sitting are just a few of the risk factors that might make the condition worse.

What are the symptoms of Sciatica:

Mild discomfort to severe, burning pain can all be experienced.

Numbness in the back of the leg is a symptom of sciatica.

Sciatica can occasionally only affect one leg. The leg appears to be heavy and is unable to be elevated.

Sitting makes sciatica worse. The spine bends when you try to stand up, which hurts.

There may be discomfort in one area of the leg while feeling numb in another.

It's crucial to understand that not all back or leg pains can be Sciatica. Connecting it to the sciatic nerve is necessary.

Self-care treatments include: