Sawan Somwar 2023: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while fasting

Sawan, also known as the month of Shravan, is a significant time of year in India. It is a month filled with festivities and reverence, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Sawan coincides with the monsoon season, which is considered highly auspicious for agriculture and harvest. This month holds special importance as it is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to seek his blessings. Tuesdays in Sawan are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Fasting during this month is considered a sacred practice, but it is important to keep certain guidelines in mind.

Dos:

Honesty: Devotees should undertake the fast sincerely and with dedication throughout the entire month.

Nutritious intake: While fasting, it is essential to provide the body with necessary nutrients to avoid falling ill. Keeping nuts and fruits handy can help maintain a balanced diet.

Hydration: It is crucial to keep the body hydrated during fasting. Consuming fruit juices, water, and buttermilk throughout the day helps maintain proper hydration.

Rock salt: During Sawan, it is recommended to use rock salt instead of table salt for cooking. Spices such as cumin seeds, black pepper powder, red chili powder, and black peppercorns can be used.

Don'ts:

Onion and garlic: It is important to refrain from consuming onion, garlic, and foods prepared with them during Sawan. Additionally, certain foods like mustard oil, sesame oil, masoor dal (red lentils), and brinjal (eggplant) should be avoided.

Non-vegetarian meals: Consumption of meat, eggs, and alcohol is strictly prohibited during Sawan.

Packaged juices: Packaged juices often contain taste enhancers and preservatives, so it is advisable to avoid them and opt for freshly prepared juices instead.

Remembering these dos and don'ts during the month of Sawan will help devotees observe their fasts with purity and devotion.

