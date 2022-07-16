Sawan Somwar 2022 fasting rules: Dos, don’ts to seek blessing from Lord Shiva during Shravan

File Photo

The auspicious month of Sharavan has started on July 14. Devotees across the globe will be worshipping Lord Shiva during this holy month.

Many people observe fasts on every Monday in the month of Shravan to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. The festival holds great significance for the Hindu community.

Sawan 2022 will be celebrated from July 14 to August 12. The first Somwar fast will be observed on July 18 and the last one will be observed on August 8.

The month of Sawan is particularly important for unmarried women who worship Lord Shiva in the hope of getting an ideal husband. Devotees have the liberty to fast during the first four to five Somvars of the month of Sawan or to observe fasts for all the sixteen Mondays.

Here are some do’s and don’ts that you should keep in mind if you are planning to fast during Shravan

Do’s to follow during Shravan

During the month of Sawan, devotees should observe fasts honestly. They should wake up early, bath and clean the house. Next, they should use Gangajal for the sthapana of Lord Shiva’s idol.

It is important to note that the idol should be placed in the northeast direction of the house.

Next, you should do puja of Lord Shiva by using the following things - Water, milk, sugar, ghee, honey, curd, vastra, dakshina and Mewa, bhaang, laung, elaichi, kamal Gatta, prasad, dhatoora, bel Patra, flower, raw rice, panchamrit, janeyu and chandan.

If you are observing fasts, you should eat vrat food only.

Don’ts to follow during Shravan

Devotees shouldn’t consume non-veg and alcohol during this month. Also, avoid eating garlic, brinjal, masoor dal and onion in your meals.