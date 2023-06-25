Sawan 2023: When is holy month starting? Why this year's Shravan is so special?

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Sravana or Shravan, is approaching, and Hindus are eagerly preparing to observe this special occasion. Devoted to Lord Shiva, the festival of Shrawan Maas (month) holds immense significance for Hindus, particularly Shiva devotees. It is a time of spiritual devotion, fasting, and celebration for millions of Hindus in India and around the world. Traditionally, Sawan falls during the months of July and August, coinciding with the arrival of the monsoon season in India. The rain is believed to be a blessing from Lord Shiva and a symbol of the rejuvenation of life.

Date: Shravan or Sawan

This year, the month of Sawan will begin on July 4 and continue until August 31. It will span a duration of 59 days, which is longer than the usual length. Additionally, there will be eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars instead of the usual four observed each year.

Why is this year's Sawan special, and what rare occurrence is happening after 19 years?

This year, Sawan holds exceptional significance due to a rare occurrence - the Shrawan celebrations will last for 59 days. This longer duration has sparked excitement among Hindus, as it is an unusual and auspicious phenomenon. According to astrological calculations and the Hindu calendar, the Adhik Maas or Mal Maas has extended the length of the Sawan month this year. This phenomenon is transpiring after a gap of 19 years, making it a truly unique and noteworthy occasion.

During the Sawan festivities, in addition to observing Sawan Somwar vrats (fasts) dedicated to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, the Kanwar Yatra holds great importance. This ritual involves devout followers of Lord Shiva carrying water from revered rivers in small pots known as Kanwars. Clad in saffron-colored attire, they embark on foot journeys to sacred sites associated with Lord Shiva, signifying their unwavering devotion and dedication.

Sawan or Shravan Somwar Dates:

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important dates:

July 4, 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Begins

July 10, 2023, Monday - First Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 17, 2023, Monday - Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 18, 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Begins

July 24, 2023, Monday - Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 31, 2023, Monday - Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 7, 2023, Monday - Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 14, 2023, Monday - Sixth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 16, 2023, Wednesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Ends

August 21, 2023, Monday - Seventh Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 28, 2023, Monday - Eighth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 31, 2023, Thursday - Shravan Ends