Sawan Somvar 2023: Puja vidhi, subh muhurat, mantra, more

The first somvar of the auspicious Sawan month will fall on June 10 (Monday). Read below to know puja vidhi and other important details to offer prayers to lord Shiva.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Sawan Somvar 2023: Puja vidhi, subh muhurat, mantra, more

The auspicious Sawan month has started as per the Hindu calendar. Tomorrow will be the first Monday of the Sawan month. Also regarded as Sawan somvar in Hindi is believed to be holy and people keep fasts to please lord Shiva. 

This year it is extra auspicious because, after a long gap of 19 years, Shrawan will last for two months due to Adhik Shrawan Maas. This year, the Sawan month will last for 59 days, and eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars will be observed instead of four. 

The festival began on July 4 (Tuesday) and will end on August 31 (Thursday). Meanwhile, the Sawan Somwar fasts will start on July 10. The last Sawan Somwar fast will be observed on August 28.

Sawan Somwar: Shubh Muhurat

As per the Drik Panchang, the monthly Sawan Shivaratri falls on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha - July 15. The auspicious tithi will begin at 8:32 pm on July 15 and end at 10:08 pm on July 16. The Nishita Kaal Puja Timings will begin at 12:07 am and end at 12:48 am on July 16.

Sawan Somwar: Puja Vidhi 

Devotees of lord Shiva observe fast on the Mondays of the auspicious month. Devotees only consume fruits, water, dry fruits, sabudana and others. They offer Panchamrut - a mixture of milk, yoghurt, ghee, gangajal, and honey - along with Bilva/Bel leaves to Lord Shiva. The worshippers also wear rudraksha mala and recite Shravan Somwar Vrata Katha every Monday. 

Sawan Somvar 2023: Puja samagri

The Sawan Somwar Samagri includes water, curd, milk, sugar, ghee, honey, panchamrit, vastra, janeyu, chandan, raw rice, flower, Bel patra/leaves, bhang, dhatoora, kamal gatta, prasad, paan supari, laung, elaichi, mewa and dakhsina. 

Sawan Somwar: Mantra

Devotees of Lord Shiva chant Om Namah Shivay and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra during Sawan Somwar puja.

