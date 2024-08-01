Twitter
Sawan Shivratri 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance

This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Friday, August 2. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the rituals are as follows:

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 09:58 PM IST

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance
Sawan Shivratri 2024: The sacred month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, begins each year following Devshayani Ekadashi. Among the many auspicious days within this holy period, Sawan Shivratri stands out prominently after the first Sawan Somwaar. Falling between July and August in the Gregorian calendar, this significant festival is observed on the 'Chaturdashi tithi' of Krishna Paksha in the Sawan month according to the Hindu calendar. Fasting and offering prayers on this day are believed to earn Lord Mahadev's blessings.

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat 

This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Friday, August 2. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the rituals are as follows:

  • Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 00:05 AM to 00:51 AM, August 3, 2024
  • Duration: 00 Hours 46 Mins
  • Shivaratri Parana Time: 06:14 AM to 15:35 PM, August 3, 2024
  • Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 15:26 PM on August 2, 2024
  • Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 15:50 PM on August 3, 2024

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Puja Vidhi 

On the day of Masik Shivratri, devotees should begin their worship at Brahma Muhurat.

On the day of Masik Shivratri, devotees should begin their worship at Brahma Muhurat. After waking up early, they should take a bath and dress in clean clothing, then offer water to the Sun God. The temple area should be cleansed, and a clean towel placed on a raised surface to set up the idols of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The Shiva idol is then given a ceremonial bath with raw milk, Ganga water, and plain water, followed by offerings of betel leaves, Dhatura, and bhang. Devotees light a pure ghee lamp, perform the aarti, and chant Shiva mantras, with reading the Shiva Chalisa highly recommended. The rituals conclude with the preparation of prasad, which typically includes kheer, fruits, and halwa, to be distributed among the devotees.

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Significance 

Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, is profoundly significant for worshipping Lord Shiva. The entire month is dedicated to him, with Shivratri, the night of Shiva, being one of the most powerful nights in Sawan. Fasting and observing the rituals of Sawan Shivratri are believed to cleanse the soul and body, granting spiritual liberation to devotees.

Sincere worship of Lord Shiva on this night is thought to wash away sins, remove negative influences, and lead to a more aligned and fulfilling life. The energies during Shivratri are powerful and pure, making it an ideal night for enhancing spiritual and meditative practices. The festival's rituals and guidelines are meticulously followed by devotees to ensure they earn the maximum blessings of Lord Mahadev.

