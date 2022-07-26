Sawan Shivratri 2022 TODAY: Know history, significance, puja timing

File Photo

Sawan Shivratri 2022 is a holy Hindu festival that is dedicated to worshiping Lord Shiva. During this auspicious month of Sawan, Lord Shiva is worshipped all over the country. This year Sawan falls from July 14 to August 12, 2022, and the Shivratri, that falls during this month is called Sawan Shivratri.

Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi of every month which is called Masik Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Tithi

On Sawan Shivratri 2022, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 6:46 pm on July 26 and continue until 9:11 pm on July 27.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: History and significance

It is believed that Lord Shiva got married to Parvati on this day. During the month of Sawan, devotees of Lord Shiva, keep a fast every Monday to seek his blessings. While married women wish for a happy marital life, unmarried women pray for a suitable life partner just like Lord Shiva. The month of Sawan is famous for Kanwar Yatra, devotees bring Ganga Jal and offer it to Lord Shiva on the day of Shivratri. Sawan Shivratri falls in July or August every year. This year Sawan Shivratri is being celebrated on July 26.

This time the Shivratri is falling on Tuesday therefore, both Goddess Parvati, as well as Lord Shiva, are worshipped on this day. Since this year, Sawan Shivratri and Mangala-Gauri fast are falling on the same day, those who will worship the gods will seek their blessing and have prosperity in life.

Mangala-Gauri Vrat is observed on all Tuesdays of the month of Sawan.

Sawan Shivratri celebrations

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm in the North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

Temples across North India perform puja and shiva darshan during Sawan month. A day before Shivratri fasting, devotees eat only once and observe a full-day fast the next day. On this day, devotees perform Shiv Puja in the evening after taking a second bath but break the fast only on the next day after sunrise and before the Chaturdashi tithi ends.

According to the Hindu religion, worshipping Lord Shiva and Parvati in all four prahars on the day of Shivaratri gives courage, dharma, artha, kama, and moksha in life.