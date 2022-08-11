Sawan Purnima 2022: History, Significance and Date

The month of Sawan, also known as Shravan Somvar

The month of Sawan, also known as Shravan Somvar, is considered the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. It usually comes in the month of July-August. As per Hindu traditions, this month is considered a holy month due to various festivals celebrated during this month.

During this time, each Monday, devotees observe fast, visit the temple and offer milk, flowers, holy water, and bael leafs to Shiva. It is believed that, if unmarried women observe fast to please Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan, every month, then they get their ideal husband a happy life ahead. This is known as Solah Somwar Vrat. Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, and Nag Panchmi are a few other festivals which are celebrated during this time.

Sawan Purnima 2022: Date

Sawan Purnima will fall on August 12. The Ritual of 'Upnayan' and Yagyopaveet are observed on this day.

History and Significance

Shravan Purnima or the full moon day in the month of Sawan is a highly auspicious day marked by various significant rituals. As per Hindu legends, Lord Shiva had consumed the poison which came out of the ocean during the ‘Samudra Manthan’ to save the world. Therefore, his devotees mark the Sawan or Shravan month to pray to the Lord, who always protects his followers from all dangers and blesses them with good health and fortune.