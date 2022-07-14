Sawan month 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, Facebook greetings

Picture: PTI

The holy month of Sawan has begun today July 14, 2022. The month of Sawan marks the start of the monsoon season in India. This year the month of Sawan or Shravan is starting on July 14, 2022 and the month will conclude on August 13.

The month is marked by complete devotion to Lord Shiva and observing fasts, especially on Mondays, which are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are known as ‘Shravan Somvar Vrat’. Some even, observe fasts on Tuesdays, which was known as ‘Mangala Gauri Vrat’.

Happy Sawan 2022: Quotes, Whatsapp wishes, and greetings:

- May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all and give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties in their lives.

- May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all. Happy Shivratri!

- Shiv ki shakti, Shiv ki bhakti, Khushiyon ki bahaar mile, Shivratri ke paavan avsar par aapko, Jeevan ki achchi shuruaat mile. Sawan shivratri ki shubhkaamneein.

- May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Sawan Shivratri!

- May Shiva bless you with good health, happiness, and prosperity

- May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

- Celebrate the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva.

- Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiv karte sabka udhdhaar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jeevan mein khushi hi khushi bhar dein. Om Namah Shivaay! Happy Sawan!