Sawan 4th Somvar 2022: Shubh muhurat all you need to know about the auspicious day

The fourth and last Sawan Monday falls on August 8, 2022. With only a few days left in Mahadev's favourite month, Sawan, the year draws to a close. On August 12th, 2022, the month of Sawan will come to a close and Bhadrapada will begin. Bholenath's devotees believe that Monday in Sawan is the finest day to pay homage to him. Fasting on this day and doing Rudrabhishek with sincerity is considered to provide complete bliss.

Doing Rudrabhishek of Shiva on Monday is considered to rid the body of sickness and rid the world of its imperfections. The last Monday of Sawan is a very auspicious occasion due to the high number of coincidences that occur on this day. Let us know when and how to perform the ritual.

Muhurat for Sawan's fourth and last somwar in 2022

Brahma Muhurta - 04.29 AM - 05.12 AM

Abhijit Muhurta - 12.06 PM - 12.59 PM

Twilight Muhurta - 06.57 PM - 07.21 PM

Ravi Yoga - 05:46 in the morning - 02:37 in the afternoon

Ekadashi and Ravi Yoga will be created on the fourth and last Monday of Sawan. Shravan month's Shukla Paksha Ekadashi falls on this day. It is also known as Sawan Pavitra Ekadashi or Putrada Ekadashi. All sins are erased if you honour Lord Vishnu on this day of remembrance.

Ravi Yoga, on the other hand, emphasises the importance of Shiva-Vishnu devotion. Using Ravi Yoga to worship deities has a positive influence on the wealth of those who practise it. Success comes from doing good.