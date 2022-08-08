Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Sawan 4th Somvar 2022: Shubh muhurat all you need to know about the auspicious day

8 August is the last Monday of Sawan; if you worship Shiva on this day, money, prosperity, and grandeur may grow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Sawan 4th Somvar 2022: Shubh muhurat all you need to know about the auspicious day
Sawan 4th Somvar 2022: Shubh muhurat all you need to know about the auspicious day

The fourth and last Sawan Monday falls on August 8, 2022. With only a few days left in Mahadev's favourite month, Sawan, the year draws to a close. On August 12th, 2022, the month of Sawan will come to a close and Bhadrapada will begin. Bholenath's devotees believe that Monday in Sawan is the finest day to pay homage to him. Fasting on this day and doing Rudrabhishek with sincerity is considered to provide complete bliss.

Also, READ: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Here's list of government policies for women's safety, security

Doing Rudrabhishek of Shiva on Monday is considered to rid the body of sickness and rid the world of its imperfections. The last Monday of Sawan is a very auspicious occasion due to the high number of coincidences that occur on this day. Let us know when and how to perform the ritual.

Muhurat for Sawan's fourth and last somwar in 2022

Brahma Muhurta - 04.29 AM - 05.12 AM

Abhijit Muhurta - 12.06 PM - 12.59 PM

Twilight Muhurta - 06.57 PM - 07.21 PM

Ravi Yoga - 05:46 in the morning - 02:37 in the afternoon

Ekadashi and Ravi Yoga will be created on the fourth and last Monday of Sawan. Shravan month's Shukla Paksha Ekadashi falls on this day. It is also known as Sawan Pavitra Ekadashi or Putrada Ekadashi. All sins are erased if you honour Lord Vishnu on this day of remembrance.

Ravi Yoga, on the other hand, emphasises the importance of Shiva-Vishnu devotion. Using Ravi Yoga to worship deities has a positive influence on the wealth of those who practise it. Success comes from doing good.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.