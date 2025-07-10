Sawan 2025: Shravan month start-date, end-date, rituals and significance of this holy month

People also observe Mangala Gauri Vrat during the month of Sawan.

Sawan 2025: Sawan or Shravan is a holy month of the Hindu calendar. People worship Lord Shiva during this month, and it is considered highly auspicious. People worship Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati during this month to seek their blessings and find relief from their problems.

Sawan 2025: Start Date

This year, the holy month of Sawan will start on July 11 and end on August 9. Shravan will conclude with Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on August 9. Monday is always considered auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. Therefore, Monday of Shravan is considered to be of great importance. It is also known as Sawan Somvar.

Sawan Somvar Tithi

This year, there will be four Mondays in Sawan. Check out the dates below.

July 14, 2025: First Shravan Somvar Vrat

July 21, 2025: Second Shravan Somvar Vrat

July 28, 2025: Third Shravan Somvar Vrat

August 4, 2025: Fourth and last Shravan Somvar Vrat

Sawan 2025: End Date

The Shravan month will end on 9 August, which is a Saturday.

People also observe Mangala Gauri Vrat during the month of Sawan. It is observed every Tuesday of the holy month. The first Mangala Gauri Vrat will be observed on July 15, 2025, followed by July 22, July 29 and the last on August 5.

Shravan Somvar Puja Vidhi

Get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Visit a Lord Shiva temple and perform Abhishek of Shivling with Gangajal and milk. Offer Belpatra, Dhatura, Gangajal and milk.

Chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' while performing Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva.

Finally, perform Aarti of Lord Shiva.

Sawan 2025: Significance

The month of Sawan is considered to be especially dear to Lord Shiva. Keeping a fast on Monday, Rudrabhishek (sacred bath of the Shivling), chanting Shiva mantras and visiting temples are the major rituals of this month.

Many unmarried women also observe Monday fasts during this month, seeking blessings of a good life partner, while other women do so for health, prosperity and spiritual growth.

