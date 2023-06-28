Sawan 2023: What to eat and avoid in your diet during Shravan month fast

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts during this period to seek blessings, purify their minds, and maintain spiritual discipline. Fasting during Shravan is believed to bring peace, happiness, and prosperity. While fasting, it is essential to maintain a balanced diet that provides necessary nutrition. In this article, we will explore what to eat and avoid during the Shravan month fast to ensure a healthy and fulfilling experience.

This year, the month of Sawan will begin on July 4 and continue until August 31.

What to Eat:

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables:

Include a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet during Shravan. They are rich in essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Opt for fruits like bananas, apples, pomegranates, and vegetables like cucumber, pumpkin, bottle gourd, and spinach. These can be consumed as salads, juices, or cooked preparations.

Nuts and Seeds:

Nuts and seeds are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals. Almonds, cashews, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds can be consumed during the Shravan fast. They can be soaked overnight and eaten in the morning or added to your meals as a garnish.

Whole Grains:

Include whole grains like rice, millets, quinoa, and buckwheat in your diet. They provide complex carbohydrates, fiber, and various nutrients. Whole grains help in sustaining energy levels and maintaining satiety during the fasting period.

What to Avoid:

Non-Vegetarian Food:

During the Shravan month, abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food, including meat, fish, and eggs. Fasting is a time to focus on spiritual practices and avoid the consumption of animal products.

Onions and Garlic:

In many traditions, onions and garlic are avoided during the Shravan fast. It is believed that these ingredients can increase the body's heat and distract the mind from spiritual practices. Hence, it is advisable to avoid them.

Excessive Oil and Spices:

While cooking, try to minimize the use of oil and spices. Excessive oil can lead to discomfort and heaviness in the stomach, while too many spices may cause acidity or indigestion. Prepare simple and light dishes to ensure a smooth fasting experience.

Also read: Sawan 2023: When is holy month starting? Why this year's Shravan is so special?