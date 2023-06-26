Sawan 2023: Start, end date of Shravan Somwar, check full schedule

File photo

The month of Sawan marks the start of the monsoon season in India. This year the month of Sawan or Shravan is starting on 4th July 2023 and the month will conclude on 31st Augusts. The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to worship Lord Shiva for success, marriage, and prosperity.

This year, Sawan will be 59 days long and there will be eight Sawan Mondays or Somwar instead of usual four each year.

The month is marked by complete devotion to Lord Shiva and observing fasts, especially on Mondays, which are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are known as ‘Shravan Somvar Vrat’. Some even, observe fasts on Tuesdays, which was known as ‘Mangala Gauri Vrat’.

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important dates:

July 4, 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Begins

July 10, 2023, Monday - First Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 17, 2023, Monday - Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 18, 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Begins

July 24, 2023, Monday - Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 31, 2023, Monday - Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 7, 2023, Monday - Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 14, 2023, Monday - Sixth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 16, 2023, Wednesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Ends

August 21, 2023, Monday - Seventh Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 28, 2023, Monday - Eighth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 31, 2023, Thursday - Shravan Ends