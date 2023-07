Sawan 2023: Shiva Mantra, wishes, quotes to share on Shravan somwar

File photo

The auspicious month of Shraavana also called Sawan or Savan begins tomorrow (July 4) and will end on August 31, 2023 which is considered special for devotees of Lord Shiva. Many people observe fasts on every Monday in the month of Shravan to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. The festival holds great significance for the Hindu community.

This year there are two Shivratri Sawan as per the Hindu calendar. The first Sawan Shivratri is on July 15 and second on August 14, 2023.

Unmarried Hindu women observe fast on Sawan Somvars with the belief that doing so helps them get an ideal husband who has qualities like Lord Shiva.

Shiva Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya

Shiva Gayatri Mantra

OM Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dheemahi Tanno Rudra Prachodayat

Rudra Mantra

OM Namo Bhagavate Rudraya

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

OM Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityormukshi Mamritaat

You may also sing the following Stotra that describes the greatness of Lord Shiva:

Shiva Panchakshara Stotra

Nagendraharaya Trilochanaya

Bhasmangaragaya Maheshwaraya

Nityaya Shuddhaya Digambaraya

Tasmay Na Karaya Namah Shivaya

Mandakini Salila Chandana Charchitaya

Nandishawar Pramathanatha Maheshwaraya

Mandara Pushpa Bahu Pushpa Supoojitaya

Tasmay Ma Karaya Namah Shivaya

Shivaya Gourivadanabja Vrinda

Suryaya Dakshadhwara Nashakaya

Shri Neelakanthaya Vrishadhwajaya

Tasmay Shi Karaya Namah Shivaya

Vashishtha Kumbhodbhava Gautamarya

Munindra Devarchita Shekharaya

Chandrarka Vaishanara Lochanaya

Tasmay Va Karaya Namah Shivaya

Yagya Swaroopaya Jata Dharaya

Pinaka Hastaya Sanatanaya

Divyaya Devaya Digambaraya

Tasmay Ya Karaya Namah Shivaya

Panchaksharamidam Punyam Yaha Pathechhivasannidho

Shivalokam avapnopti Shiven Saha Modate

