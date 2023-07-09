Search icon
Sawan 2023: 5 tips to keep in mind while fasting during Shravan somwar

Here are 7 tips for maintaining a healthy fasting routine during the month of Sawan in 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

The arrival of the monsoon brings with it the delightful aroma of fresh earth after the first rainfall. It heralds a time of romanticized rainy days and savoring hot snacks. Additionally, according to the Hindu calendar, this period is known as the month of Shrawan, a holy month for harvest and agriculture during which devotees pay homage to Lord Shiva. Every Monday of the month is observed as a day of fasting.

Here are 7 tips for maintaining a healthy fasting routine during the month of Sawan in 2023:

Fasting is often considered a healthy approach to dietary practices, although its suitability varies among individuals. To ensure a balanced fasting experience, it is recommended to have frequent meals in small portions. This helps prevent overeating later on.

  • Hydration is crucial for overall well-being. Fasting does not mean starving oneself, and during a period of irregular eating, it is important to keep the body hydrated. Drinking water and consuming sufficient fluids is essential. Dehydration can lead to lethargy and decreased energy levels. Electrolytes should also be replenished adequately.
  • Combining vegetables and potatoes can provide a good balance of fiber and starch, offering sustained energy and keeping the stomach satiated for longer periods.
  • When it comes to snacking, opt for healthier choices. Avoid fried foods and instead choose fruits and nutritious snacks like makhane (fox nuts).
  • Getting a good night's sleep is extremely important as it allows the body to heal and recover from daily stress. Sufficient sleep also helps reduce hunger pangs.
  • When experiencing mild hunger between meals, incorporate more nuts and nutrient-rich foods into your diet.
  • Limiting salt and spice intake is advisable during fasting. Instead, opt for healthy beverages like herbal teas to enhance the fasting experience.

Also read: Sawan Somvar 2023: Puja vidhi, subh muhurat, mantra, more

 

